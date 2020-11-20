Local News 

New Bartholomew County councilman chosen

admin

Retired Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Duke will now serve on the Bartholomew County Council. The Republic newspaper is reporting that Duke was chosen by a caucus of Bartholomew County Republicans to serve out the term of Councilwoman Laura DeDomenic, who resigned her seat to take a full-time job in the county auditor’s office.

Duke retired from the sheriff’s department in 2019 and now works in Brown County as a deputy serving as a school resource officer at Brown County High School, according to the newspaper.

District 2 on the County Council represents northwestern Bartholomew County and there are just over two years left on the seat DeDomenic won re-election to in 2018.

You can get more information at therepublic.com