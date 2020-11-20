New Bartholomew County councilman chosen

Retired Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Duke will now serve on the Bartholomew County Council. The Republic newspaper is reporting that Duke was chosen by a caucus of Bartholomew County Republicans to serve out the term of Councilwoman Laura DeDomenic, who resigned her seat to take a full-time job in the county auditor’s office.

Duke retired from the sheriff’s department in 2019 and now works in Brown County as a deputy serving as a school resource officer at Brown County High School, according to the newspaper.

District 2 on the County Council represents northwestern Bartholomew County and there are just over two years left on the seat DeDomenic won re-election to in 2018.

You can get more information at therepublic.com