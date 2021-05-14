New app to help Columbus residents with trash, recycling

The city of Columbus is announcing a new app to help you with your trash collection and recycling.

The app, called Columbus Collects, provides the pickup schedule for trash, recycling, yard waste and brush collections at your home address. Reminders can be set to alert you to your upcoming collections.

There is also a section of the app called the Waste Wizard that will let you find out if a particular item can be reused, recycled or composted, or if it must be disposed of in the trash.

Bryan Burton, director of the city Public Works Department, said residents already do a great job diverting waste away from the landfill, but the app makes the process even easier.

The app is available for both Android and Apple devices.