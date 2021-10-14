Neighborhood patrol leads to 100+ THC brownies

Columbus police found more than 100 pot-laced brownies at a home on Pearl Street Wednesday afternoon.

According to Columbus police reports, officers were patrolling in the 1300 block of Pearl Street at just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, when they noticed the front door of a home was open and they could smell marijuana inside. A woman, 37-year-old Courtney M. James, left the home and was allegedly belligerent with police.

After getting a search warrant, police discovered more than 100 brownies in plastic bags that were laced with THC, marijuana cigarettes, loose marijuana and syringes in the home.

James is facing charges of dealing in and possessing marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.