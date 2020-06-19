Need expected to be high for Bartholomew County school supplies aid

Applications are now open for families who will need help with school supplies in the coming school year in Bartholomew County.

Diane Doup with Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center explains to participate in the Bartholomew County School Supply Assistance Program, children must be registered in a Bartholomew County school in kindergarten through 12th grade to be eligible for assistance. That includes BCSC, Flat Rock-Hawcreek and private schools in the county.

Last year, about 2,000 students received free basic school supplies through this program. All supplies are provided through community contributions.

To register your children for assistance call (812) 375-2216 or 812-375-9370 for help in Spanish. Priority will be given to families who register by July 17th.

Doup said organizers want to stress that the supplies will still be needed for whatever form classes take in the new school year. And with the large number of layoff and the high unemployment rate, there is likely going to be a lot of need this year.

To donate money, which can be used efficiently to make bulk purchases, you can go through the United Ways website at www.uwbarthco.org/bcssap.

Tax-deductible cash, check or money order donations can be made payable and sent to BCSSAP, 1531 13th Street, Suite 1100, Columbus, IN 47201

The 2020 Bartholomew County School Supply Assistance Program members are: Advocates for Children, Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation, Centra Credit Union, Columbus Regional Health, Columbus Sunrise Rotary, Community Center of Hope, Cummins, Inc., Flat-Rock Hawcreek School Corporation, Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center, Su Casa, and United Way of Bartholomew County.