National police group recognizes outgoing Jennings Jail nurse

A retiring nurse in the Jennings County Jail has been recognized by a national police organization.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s department is reporting that Nurse Lisa Carmer was presented with the Civilian Medal of Appreciation from the American Police Hall of Fame by Sheriff Kenny Freeman. The award recognizes Carmer for her commitment “to support the law enforcement profession and efforts to protect fellow citizens (inmates) and for setting an admirable standard for all to follow.”

Carmer began her work with the department in 2006. She has been responsible for overseeing the medical concerns of inmates and establishing policy and guidelines for medical treatment of inmates. Freeman said that work will be used for years to come.

Photo: Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.