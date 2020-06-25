National Guard unit leaving from Camp Atterbury today

Indiana National Guard soldiers deploying overseas will be having a departure ceremony today at Camp Atterbury before they deploy to Qatar.

45 soldiers from the 939th Military Police Detachment will be performing law and order operations in Qatar. After leaving Indiana, the soldiers will report to Fort Bliss, Texas, for about 25 days of law and order training.

Since February 2019, the soldiers have been completing premobilization training including the law of war, weapons qualification, non-lethal weapons training, patrol operations, traffic accidents, and basic soldier tasks.

The company is led by Capt. Matthew Madden, of Fishers, and Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Herr from Avon.

The ceremony is reserved for guests of the deploying soldiers due to the pandemic.