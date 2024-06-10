National Guard celebrates Shelbyville armory renovations

The Indiana National Guard is celebrating the upgrades to its newly renovated armory in Shelbyville.

The armory on Michigan Road was originally built in 1971. The $15.7 million dollar renovation brought the armory up to current code requirements and industry standards. It made improvements to restrooms, showers, mechanical systems and added a sprinkler system. There were also improvements to the site, including expanded parking and a storm water management system.

The renovation added more than 7,300 square feet, bringing the building up to more than 47,700 square feet.

According to the Guard, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday for the armory renovations.

About 430 Indiana National Guard aviation soldiers base their training and operations at the Shelbyville Armory and its adjoining flight facilities.