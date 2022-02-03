National Archives to release Pence records to House committee
The National Archives will release former Vice President Mike Pence’s White House records to the House select committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot.
That’s according to a letter from the National Archives to former President Trump that came a few weeks after the archives released his White House records to that committee. Those were documents Trump sued the Archives to keep hidden.
Documents from the Columbus native and former Indiana governor will be sent to the panel on March 3rd.