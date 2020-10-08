Nashville Utilities issues Mockingbird Lane boil advisory

Nashville Utilities is issuing a boil water advisory for some customers on Mockingbird Lane after a water main break yesterday.

The utility says that the water main break on Somerset Lake Road is leading to the boil water advisory for the 3500 block of Mockingbird Lane. Customers should boil any water for for 5 minutes before drinking it, using it for food preparation or other consumption.

The advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. on Friday.

For questions or to get more information you can call Nashville Utilities at (812) 988-5526.