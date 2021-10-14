Nashville Utilities issues boil water advisory after water main break
Nashville Utilities has issued a boil water advisory for some customers in its coverage area.
According to the utility, a water main break on Cardinal Drive led to the boil-water advisory for customers on Somerset Lake Drive, Cardinal Drive, Mockingbird Lane and Yellowwood Road.
You should bring your water to a boil for five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation. The advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.