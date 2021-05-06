Nashville Utilities issues boil water advisory

Nashville Utilities has issued a boil water advisory for some of its customers after a water leak and valve replacement in the 1700 block of East State Road 46 yesterday.

Residents are asked to boil their water for five minutes before drinking it or using it for cooking. The advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Affected customers include:

1450 to 2420 E. State Road 46

27 and 67 Salt Creek Road

76-331 Walls Road

2115-2136 Fair Oaks Trail

102-500 Wynchwood Drive

1700-1774 Bryson Lane

1650 and 1683 Magnolia Lane

1610 – 1630 Jacob’s Lane

1641-1750 Old State Road 46.

If you have any questions you can call 812-988-5526.