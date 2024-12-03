Nashville distillery in the finals for Coolest Thing contest

For the second year in a row, a local distillery is in the final round of the Coolest Thing Made in INdiana Contest.

The contest, in its fourth year, is being organized by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the winners are being determined by online voting.

Hard Truth Whiskey Co. from Nashville with its Sweet Mash Whiskey have made it to the finals again and are competing against the handcrafted harps from Harpsicle Harps in Rising Sun.

Hard Truth distillery finished last year as the runner up.

The final round is open for your votes until Thursday evening. Awards will be presented at the Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon on December 11 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis.

You can vote here: https://www.indianachamber.com/coolest-thing-made-in-indiana-tournament/