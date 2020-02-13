Napoleon State Bank names new president and CEO

Napoleon State Bank has promoted Joseph Moorman to be its new president and chief executive officer.

Moorman went to South Decatur High School, Purdue University and the Wisconsin School of Banking. He has worked at Napoleon State Bank since 1984 where he served roles including being a lender, a branch manager at a Greensburg branch, executive vice president of lending and secretary of the board. He has also served as president of Decatur County United Fund and serves on the Decatur County Water Board.

The company has been locally owned since 1903 and serves Ripley and Decatur counties, with branches in Napoleon, Holton, Osgood and Greensburg. The company has 84 full and part-time employees.