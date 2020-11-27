Name released in weekend Brown County homicide

Indiana State Police have released the name of a homicide victim, found over the weekend in Brown County.

Authorities say the body has been positively identified as 38-year-old Angela Weisheit of Indianapolis.

Sheriff Scott Southerland told the Brown County Democrat newspaper that the body was found by a deer hunter near near Bean Blossom and Bell roads Saturday. Detectives with the state police said that they believe this is an isolated incident and stress that there is no indication of danger to the public.

This remains an active investigation. Investigators believe that someone has information in the case and are urging anyone to come forward with that information. They say that if you are in fear of reporting what you know, law enforcement has the means to mitigate those concerns. All tips will be investigated and you can remain anonymous.

If you have any information you can contact Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at (812) 332-4411.