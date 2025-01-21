NAACP to hold Freedom Fund gala Saturday

A reminder that the Columbus and Bartholomew County branch of the NAACP will be holding its Freedom Fund dinner, gala and dance on Saturday.

NAACP Freedom Fund events are the largest fund-raising event for each local chapter. Funds are used for various projects, such as scholarships and youth-oriented programming.

The gala will be held from 6 to 11 on Saturday at Gather Columbus. That is at 2508 25th St. Tickets are $60 for NAACP members, $65 for non-members and $31 for students under the age of 18. You can also sponsor an entire table for $520.

You can buy tickets here: https://naacp-3071.org/event/naacp-freedom-fund-tickets