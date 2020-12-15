Museum offers window views of historic Christmas trees

The Bartholomew County Historical Society is adding a new twist to a recent tradition — Christmas Trees Through Time, but viewed from outside.

Organizers say that the windows of the historical society’s museum at 524 Third Street feature trees decorated by area designers including Christy Langston, Geri Handley, Shari Donnelly, Pam Zeller, Bruce Pollert and Jean Donica. You are invited to stroll around the building to see the trees and enjoy the lights.

Gramz Bakery on Washington Street is also featuring a historical society created display in the window featuring several Arvin Industry items.

Diane Robbins, executive director of the society, said that the Christmas Trees Through Time tradition started in 2018 and the outside plan is a way to keep it going.

The museum itself is closed until at least February.