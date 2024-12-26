Muscatatuck bird count set for Jan. 1st

A reminder that the Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge will be conducting a winter bird count on New Year’s Day and you are invited to take part.

According the Muscatatuck Wildlife Society, a non profit group supporting the refuge on U.S. 50 near Seymour, the annual winter bird count, will be happening on New Year’s Day. You should expect to be outside for at least half a day.

If you want to take part, you should be at the refuge at 7:30 a.m. on January 1st. Volunteers who take part will be provided a hot lunch from the society.

For more information you can call 812-522-4352 and hit extension 12.