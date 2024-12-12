Murderer sentenced to life without parole in Bartholomew County case

A murderer is heading to prison for life without parole.

According to the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Anthony Carter of Indianapolis was convicted earlier this year of killing Ashley Neville in April of 2023 and sentenced yesterday by Judge Jim Worton in Superior Court.

Bartholomew County deputies went to the home on County Road 650S early in the morning of April 16th in 2023 to check on the welfare of Neville after Carter’s daughter called, saying he told the daughter that he had killed his girlfriend. A search found Neville under a pile of clothing and other items on a bed.

Carter was found later that afternoon in nearby woods. Carter confessed to shooting and asphyxiating Neville and led police to the gun hidden in the woods.

Carter was found guilty of murder in October after a six-day trial. The jury recommended a sentence of life without parole.

Prosecutor Lindsey Holden-Kay said “This case is a gruesome reminder of the evil that some people are capable of.” She said she hopes the verdict brings a small amount of closure to the victim’s family.