Muncie man facing drug charges after Columbus traffic stop

A Muncie man is facing drug-related charges after a Monday afternoon traffic stop in downtown Columbus.

According to reports from the Columbus Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic violation at about 4:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Ninth and Franklin streets. Police say that the occupants appeared nervous and a search revealed a plastic bag near where the front seat passenger was sitting. Inside the bag, police found methamphetamine, marijuana, and Xanax.

The passenger, 41-year-old Gregory A. Easterly was arrested on preliminary charges for possessing the drugs.