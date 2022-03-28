Multiple outstanding warrants lead to Columbus man’s arrest

Columbus police arrested a wanted man with seven outstanding warrants on Saturday.

According to Columbus Police Department reports, an officer on patrol recognized 54-year-old Rickie L. Ozbun driving a vehicle on Indiana Avenue near Hughes Street at about 4:15 p.m.. Saturday afternoon. After confirming that Ozbun was wanted on multiple warrants for failing to appear in court, he was taken into custody.

Police say that the warrants were for failing to show up to court on charges ranging from operating a vehicle while intoxicated, to stalking, invasion of privacy and domestic battery.