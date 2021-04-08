Mulch, compost loading program starts Friday

Starting tomorrow, it is time again to pick up low-cost mulch or compost recycled here in Columbus and Bartholomew County.

The loading program for Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District starts Friday and will be held on Fridays from 2 to 4:30 p.m. behind the Bartholomew County and Columbus Recycling Center on Mapleton. Bartholomew County residents will be able to get the pickup sized scoop for $10 per load.

To take part in the mulch or compost loading program, you must first stop at the office and pay by check or with exact cash at the black box on the porch. Then take a ticket marked “M” for mulch or “C” for compost to the loading area.

The Friday Loading Program is for Bartholomew County residents only and no businesses are allowed. For more information call 812-376-2614 or visit www.bcswmd.com.