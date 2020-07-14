Mower falls into Haw Creek near hospital

Columbus Fire Department helped remove an overturned mower from Haw Creek yesterday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 2400 block of 17th Street at about 1:05 p.m. and found that the operator of the skid steer mower was out of the water an uninjured. He was working for a mowing company that contracted with Columbus Regional Health, mowing the east bank when the ground gave way and the mower rolled over onto its side at the edge of the water.

A small amount of diesel fuel and hydraulic fluid entered the water but firefighters used collection devices to clean the material from the water.

31 Wrecker Service used a crane to lift the mower from the water.