Movie Night being held on Hope Town Square Friday

The Student’s Fund of Hope will be holding Movie Night on the Hope Town Square this Friday featuring the Pixar film “Coco.”

The film night is at no charge but free will donations are accepted to help the efforts of the Students Fund to provide for those in need in the Flat Rock-Hawcreek schools.

Activities will begin at 6 p.m. with crafts including making and decorating cardboard guitars and Mexican sugar skulls, and at 7:30 p.m. there will be Mexican dancers performing at the bandstand.

The film will start at dusk. You will need to bring your own seating.

You can get more information on the Students Fund of Hope Facebook page.