Movie Filming to Close Several Local Streets and Restrict Parking on October 29th and 30th

A feature Film called ” the Mastermind” plans to be filming locally in Columbus over the next few days in and around local neighborhoods. The scenes are scheduled to be filmed on Tuesday and Wednesday October 29th and 30th from approximately 7am until 7pm both days.

Film Crews will be working with the Columbus City Engineering Department, Columbus Traffic Department and Columbus Police Department to ensure everything runs smoothly.

In preparation for the filming, several street closures and parking restrictions will be in effect and will be monitored by the Columbus Police Department for pedestrian safety

The Closures will include:

5th Street between Franklin and Pearl Streets.

Lafayette Street between 4th and 5th Streets

There will be intermittent closures on:

4th Street between Franklin and Lafayette Streets

7th Street between Franklin and Pearl Streets

and Franklin Street between 4th and 7th Streets

No on street Parking, designated lot parking will be allowed in these areas on the 29th and 30th.

Any parking restrictions will be posted 24 hours in advance

The movie is set in the 70s, so the film’s Art Department is requesting local neighboring residents to please avoid loud noises like mowing or leaf blowing those days.