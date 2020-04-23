Motorcyclists injured in eastern Bartholomew crash

Two motorcyclists were injured after a crash yesterday in eastern Bartholomew County.

The Hartsville Volunteer Fire Department is reporting that the crash happened at about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of County Roads 200N and 1140E. One patient was flown by Lifeline helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment, although the patient was conscious and speaking to rescuers.

The second cyclist was checked for minor injuries at the scene and release.

Hartsville volunteers were assisted at the scene by Bartholomew County deputies and Columbus Regional Hospital paramedics.

Photo courtesy of Hartsville Volunteer Fire Department