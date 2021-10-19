Motorcyclist dies after crash with deer, semi

A motorcyclist was killed and a Good Samaritan seriously injured in the aftermath of a crash with a deer in southern Bartholomew County early Monday morning.

According to reports from Indiana State Police, 34-year-old Marcus Grayson of Indianapolis died in the accident on Interstate 65 south of the Walesboro exit shortly before 2 a.m. Grayson had been riding a motorcycle when he struck a deer and was seriously injured.

Several vehicles stopped to assist Grayson, including two in the driving lanes and one on the shoulder, driven by 37-year-old Adam K. Whyde of Beech Grove.

But while they tended to Grayson, a semi came on the scene driven by 45-year-old Lee H. Muller of Danville, Kentucky. Muller took evasive action, according to troopers, but still struck the two stopped vehicles in the roadway, the motorcycle, Grayson and Whyde.

Grayson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bartholomew County coroner’s office. Whyde suffered serious injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital. Another of the stopped drivers suffered injuries after being struck by debris. He was treated.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing and toxicology results are pending. The northbound lanes of I-65 were closed for about four hours while the crash was investigated and the scene cleaned up.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police