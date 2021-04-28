Motorcyclist, passenger injured in U.S. 31 crash

A motorcyclist was injured and a passenger seriously hurt in a crash on U.S. 31 Tuesday afternoon.

Bartholomew County deputies say that a motorcycle driven by 53-year-old Tony G. Michael of North Vernon failed to slow for traffic on U.S. 31 just south of County Road 100S at about 3:56 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

After losing control, the cycle skidded for about 75 feet before finally coming to a stop. Michael and a female passenger were both thrown from the bike and neither was wearing a helmet, deputies say.

Michael was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital by ambulance while the passenger was flown by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital.