Motorcyclist injured in U.S. 31 accident

A motorcyclist was slightly injured after a crash Thursday afternoon on U.S. 31 near Heflen Park Road in Bartholomew County.

According to reports from the sheriff’s department, a minivan being driven by a 76-year-old Edinburgh woman pulled out in front of the motorcycle being driven by a 24-year-old Columbus man.

The motorcyclist was wearing the appropriate safety gear and suffered an injury to his wrist, according to police reports. He was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment. The minivan’s driver was uninjured.

Chief Deputy Maj. Chris Lane said that warmer weather means more cyclists on the road and drivers of larger vehicles should remain alert. He also stressed that motorcyclists need to follow the rules of the road as well.

May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.