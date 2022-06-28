Motorcyclist injured in I-65 crash

An Indianapolis motorcyclist was flown to IU Methodist Hospital after a Saturday afternoon crash on Interstate 65 in Bartholomew County.

According to reports from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, rescue workers were called to a crash just south of the Edinburgh exit at about 5:17 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say the motorcyclist, 30-year-old Caleb Burrows, was thrown from his bike after it hit a concrete barrier and went airborne. A deputy and German Township firefighters provided medical assistance to Burrows. He was conscious and alert at the scene.

Burrows was flown by Lifeline helicopter to the Indianapolis hospital for treatment. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to police reports.