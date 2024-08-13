Motorcyclist injured in Decatur County crash on State Road 3

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a Saturday crash in Decatur County.

According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at State Road 3 and Decatur County Road 560N at about 2:02 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Deputies say that the northbound motorcycle rider, Christian C. Arvin of Frankton was struck by a westbound passenger vehicle. The biker was flown by Lifeline helicopter to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, Titus A. Bowling of Greensburg told authorities that he had stopped at the intersection and didn’t see any oncoming traffic, but as he turned onto State Road 3 he struck the right side of the cycle.

The investigation is continuing.