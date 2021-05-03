Motorcyclist injured in crash on west side of Columbus

A Columbus motorcyclist was seriously injured in a Friday afternoon crash.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at 5:09 p.m. Friday at Henry Lakes Boulevard and Daniel Drive. According to deputies, 31-year-old Alex Garcia of Columbus was driving the motorcycle when he struck a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Melissa Pass of Edinburgh as she attempted to turn onto Daniel Drive.

Garcia was thrown from the motorcycle and was flown to an Indianapolis hospital by IU Lifeline helicopter. Pass was not injured.

Sheriff Matt Myers says that May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. He said that everyone needs to do their part.

Myers said “We can safely share the road together by following the rules of the road and looking out for one another.”