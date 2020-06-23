Motorcyclist injured after hit by Jennings County truck

A Scipio motorcyclist was seriously injured when his trike was hit from behind by a highway department truck Monday morning.

Indiana State Police are reporting that 66-year-old James Gholson was riding the Harley Davidson three-wheeler at just before 11 on State Road 3 near the intersection of County Road 675N. He had slowed to turn onto the side road when a Jennings County owned truck driven by 50-year-old Mike Ponsler of Butlerville hit the rear of the cycle, throwing Gholson off.

Gholson was treated by Jennings County paramedics at the scene and then flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis by Stat Flight helicopter.

Ponsler was uninjured. The investigation is ongoing.