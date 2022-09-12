Motorcyclist does in Saturday afternoon crash on State Road 58

A motorcyclist is dead after a weekend crash on State Road 58 in Bartholomew County.

The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office says that 38 year old Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman of Columbus was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash south of Waymansville at about 4:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon. His motorcycle and a passenger vehicle collided.

Gusman died from massive traumatic injuries according to the coroner’s report.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident.