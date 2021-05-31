Motorcyclist dies in Sunday afternoon crash on State Road 11

A Jonesville area motorcyclist is dead following a crash on South State Road 11 near County Road 850S Sunday afternoon.

30-year-old Sterling Albert Wessel was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Bartholomew County Coroner’s office. The cause of death was massive trauma.

Wessel’s motorcycle collided with a delivery truck at about 4:37 p.m. Sunday afternoon near the intersection of State Road 11 and County Road 850S.

Bartholomew County Sheriffs Office is investigating the accident.