Motorcyclist arrested after revival from drug overdose

A motorcyclist was revived with Narcan Tuesday morning after passing out from a fentanyl overdose.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an unconscious man as a result of a motorcycle crash at 9:51 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 16 thousand block of East County Road 200S. Witnesses said the driver was walking down the road after leaving the motorcycle, when he collapsed.

Deputies found that the motorcycle had not been crashed, but the driver did appear to be suffering from an overdose. 30-year-old Brandon B. Jacobs of Nashville was revived with Narcan. He allegedly told deputies that he had taken fentanyl before losing consciousness. A search revealed he was carrying methamphetamine.

Jacobs was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital to be checked out before being taken to jail on a preliminary charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Photo of methamphetamine evidence courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department