Motorcycle rider dies in training course crash
A new motorcycle rider died in an accident during a training course over the weekend, according to Columbus police.
The training course was being conducted at Columbus Municipal Airport at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, when 66-year-old Carol McMurray of Indianapolis lost control of her new bike and crashed into a storage container. She was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital where she later died.
Police say the accident remains under investigation.