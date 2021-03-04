Mother arrested in crash investigation into daughter’s death

A mother is under arrest after an investigation into a January crash that killed her 10-year-old daughter.

Kaydence Mings of Columbus was pronounced dead at the scene of the Jan. 17th crash on East 25th Street, west of County Road 650E. Her cause of death was massive traumatic injuries according to the Bartholomew County coroner’s office.

Her mother, 29-year-old Katelyn Mings, Webster Gilcrease, and an infant were also in the vehicle. Mings and Gilcrease were injured in the crash and first taken to Columbus Regional Hospital and then IU Methodist Hospital for treatment.

After an investigation by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, Columbus Police Department and Indiana State Police was completed, the report went to the Bartholomew County prosecutor’s office. On Tuesday, Mings was charged with causing a death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated while endangering a person less than 18 years old.

A warrant was issued and she was arrested by Bartholomew County deputies at her home.