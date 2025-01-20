Mother arrested after child overdoses on opioids

A Columbus woman is under arrest after her three-year-old child overdosed on drugs.

According to the Columbus Police Department, a child was brought to Fire Station 1 at Jackson Street at about 11:50 a.m. in the morning on Friday with symptoms of an opioid overdose. Medics took the child to the hospital and police were called to the scene. That’s where they found the mother, 36-year-old Dakota Smith. After serving search warrants at a home on Suburban Court and Smith’s vehicle, police concluded that the child overdosed on heroin or fentanyl that was among Smith’s belongings.

She was arrested on a felony charge of neglect of a dependent. The child was treated at the hospital and later released.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.