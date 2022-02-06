Most counties drop to Yellow Travel Advisories

Bartholomew County Emergency Management is reporting that the county’s travel status as been downgraded to a Yellow or Advisory Level.

Roads have been cleared, even if some have snow remaining on them, and today’s weather has helped to improve conditions across the county. Some slick spots may remain over the next few days in areas so continue to use caution.

Brown, Johnson, Shelby, Decatur and Jackson counties are all in the yellow travel advisory level. Jennings County remains in the Orange Travel Watch status. That means conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a watch local travel restriction, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended,