Most Bartholomew County offices closing next week for cleaning

Bartholomew County government offices will be mostly closed next week for an expanded cleaning and social distancing to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Government offices are closed today under a normal holiday schedule. But next week, only essential workers will be allowed in the buildings on a case-by-case basis and the public will be largely kept out of county facilities. The plan is meant to allow maintenance crews to perform a deep cleaning of county facilities, but also to allow workers to remain separated in the wake of Thanksgiving festivities where COVID-19 might have spread.

Some essential functions will still happen next week including court hearings and the Monday County Commissioners meeting, which will be open to the public via the Zoom app.

Starting Dec. 7th, county offices will only be staffed at 50 percent on a rotating schedule to increase social distancing. The public will still be able to get their business done through phone, email or appointments with individual offices.