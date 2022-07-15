More walk-in legal clinics set for low-income residents.

Legal Aid is announcing several upcoming in-person clinics where residents can get help and advice from a volunteer attorney.

Legal Aid offers the clinics for low-income residents of its eight-county district.

If you take part you will have up to a 10-minute consultation with a volunteer attorney to answer general questions, to offer legal information or to receive other advice.

Legal Aid is hosting a free legal walk in clinic for Jennings County from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 19th, at the Jennings County Public Library. On Wednesday, there will be a walk-in clinic in Shelby County from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Stephenson Rife Law Firm.

In Bartholomew County there will be a walk-in clinic on Tueday, July 26th, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Legal Aid offices in the Doug Otto United Way Center on 13th Street in Columbus.

Legal Aid will also continue to hold phone clinics for the region, with the next scheduled on Tuesday, Aug. 9th.