More details released on Trafalgar officer’s crash

Authorities in Johnson County are releasing more information about a Saturday crash that killed a driver and seriously injured a Trafalgar Police officer.

According to Johnson County Sheriff’s Department reports, the incident started at about 3:36 a.m. Saturday morning when Trafalgar Police Officer 30-year-old Dustin Moody of Greenwood noticed a pickup truck speeding and squealing its tires while driving southbound on State Road 135. Moody began to chase the driver, who ignored a stop sign at railroad tracks in the area.

Moody continued to chase the driver, to a T-intersection at County Roads 300S and 600W, where both vehicles crashed. Police say that neither vehicle crashed into the other, but both hit the embankment. Moody was able to call for assistance, saying he was trapped in his patrol vehicle.

The driver of the pickup, 23-year-old Jacob G. Roberts of Nineveh was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was conducted and authorities are awaiting toxicology reports.

Moody was flown by Lifeline helicopter to Eskenazi Hospital with back, hip, leg and internal injuries. He is listed in serious but stable condition, according to police. Trafalgar police say he has already been through several surgeries.

A fund has been set up to aid Moody and his family. You can donate at the Trafalgar or Franklin branches of Mutual Savings Bank to the “Officer Moody Donational Account.”

Photo courtesy of Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.