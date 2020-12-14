More details released in Jennings home invasion shooting

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department is releasing more details on a shooting earlier this month after a home invasion in Geneva Township.

Deputies say that 37-year-old Ryan Perry of Hope went to the home of 51-year-old Ashton Ayers at about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4th to locate a woman. A fight broke out when Perry tried to enter the home and was rebuffed. Ayers grabbed his weapon, and when Perry tried to enter the home a second time, he was shot in the abdomen.

Perry drove himself to the Elizabethtown Fire Department where he received treatment before being flown to an Indianapolis hospital. He remains hospitalized according to authorities.

After the investigation is finished, it will go to the Jennings County prosecutor’s office to determine if a crime was committed.