More departments announce holiday enforcement blitz.

Jackson and Jennings County police and deputies are taking part in a holiday season enforcement blitz against aggressive and impaired driving.

The Seymour Traffic Safety Partnership and Jennings County Sheriff’s Department are announcing that they taking part in the Safe Family Travel campaign, lasting through the holidays.

The campaign focuses on discouraging impaired and aggressive driving, and proper use of seat belts. Officers will be working overtime conducting sobriety checkpoints and extra patrols.

The campaign is funded with grants provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

The Seymour Traffic Safety Partnership includes the city police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Crothersville Police Department. Last week, the Decatur County Traffic Safety Partnership also announced they are taking part in the campaign.

If you suspect you have encountered an impaired or unsafe driver on the road, you are encouraged to call 911.