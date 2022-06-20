More dangerous heat on the way Tuesday

A dangerous heat wave is expected to push through our area again this week.

Forecasters say the “heat dome” that broiled the Central Plains over the weekend will move east bringing dangerously hot weather here. Temperatures in the 90s are expected from the Great Lakes down to the Gulf Coast. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says that temperatures in the upper 90s are likely Tuesday and Wednesday. Forecasters expect humidity will peak on Wednesday, with heat index values of more than 100 degrees across parts of Indiana.

TTWN Media Networks Inc. contributed to this report.