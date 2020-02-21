More child molesting charges filed against Jennings man

A Jennings County man, already in jail on child molesting charges, is facing more accusations, according to Indiana State Police.

21-year-old Jon W. Anthony of North Vernon was arrested Wednesday on charges of child molesting and solicitation involving two children under the age of 14 in Jackson County. He allegedly met one of the victims and had sexual contact with them, according to troopers. He contacted a second victim through social media and attempted to solicit the child for sex.

He was arrested on those charges and taken to Jackson County Jail.

Today, he was served on an additional warrant from Jennings County with two more accounts of child molesting and a count of sexual misconduct with a minor. These charges also stem from social media contacts, where Anthony would frequently present himself as a hair stylist who wanted to cut the victims’ hair, and then engage in inappropriate contact once they met in person, state police report.