More Bartholomew County cases as state numbers break 200

Updated: State announces two more deaths.

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 201 positive test results in Indiana as of 10 a.m. Sunday morning with five positive results in Bartholomew County and three more deaths in the state.

Bartholomew County health officials say that the additional confirmed cases were outpatients.

“As planned and prepared for, Bartholomew County Health Department and Columbus Regional Health continue following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Indiana State Department of Health for the care of these confirmed cases, and the protocols for healthcare staff and community contacts as identified,” wrote Dr. Brian Niedbalksi, the Bartholomew County health officer.

Local health official say the best source of information for those with symptoms and care questions in Bartholomew County is the COVID-19 Resource Center at 812-379-4449.

The fourth patient to die from the virus was a Delaware County adult over age 60 who had been hospitalized. The other two deaths were adult residents of Scott and Marion counties. Both were over age 50 and had underlying medical conditions. No additional information about the patients will be released due to privacy laws.

The death was first announced by the Delaware County Health Department.

In our area, there are 12 confirmed cases in Johnson County, 5 in Bartholomew County, and 1 in each of Shelby and Jennings counties.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. The virus causing COVID-19 is not the same as thecoronaviruses that commonly circulate among humansand cause mild illness, like the common cold.