Moonlight Loop bike ride canceled for July 30th

Columbus Animal Care Services is announcing that it is canceling the Moonlight Loop Ride originally scheduled for July 30.

Organizers say that the event, held for the past seven years, is being canceled due to low registration and limited staff. The ride has raised more than $81,000 for the city-run animal shelter in years past.

Nicohl Birdwell-Goodin, director of the agency, says it wasn’t feasible to host the event and deliver the quality of event participants have enjoyed in the past.

Columbus Animal Care Services does operate off of city tax dollars and through fines/fees. However, the general operating budget only covers basics. The adoption/medical fund and other services to care for animals in the community do not use tax dollars, relying on donations.

If you would like a refund, you can contact Columbus Animal Care Services, however any fees not refunded will be considered a donation to the department. You can email [email protected] or call 812-376-2505.

Photo courtesy of City of Columbus.