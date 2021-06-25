Months long investigation yields drug-dealing arrest

Seymour police arrested a woman Thursday morning on drug dealing charges after a three month investigation.

Officers served a search warrant at a home in the Village Green Mobile Home Park at about 7:30 a.m. yesterday morning, where they discovered 74 grams of methamphetamine along with marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash. The paraphernalia included items used to package drugs for sale including scales, baggies and packaging material. The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $2,000.

45-year-old Kisha G. Philpot of Seymour was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, and for possessing the marijuana and paraphernalia.

Seymour police were assisted at the scene by Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputies. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.