Mobile vaccination clinic planned at Columbus East

The Bartholomew County Health Department and Windrose Health’s mobile unit will be offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Columbus East High School on July 27th.

The clinic will be giving doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 years old or older. It will take place in the parking lot near Illinois Avenue from 4 to 7 p.m.

There will be free gifts for those who get vaccinated.

Walk-ins are welcome but you can also register by calling Windrose Health at 317-680-9901.